Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homer barrage continues Wednesday
Herrera went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.
The 26-year-old has now homered in four straight games and five of the last six, giving Herrera 12 home runs on the season to go along with a .299/.355/.491 slash line. He's closing in on his career highs in homers (15) and RBI (56), and could eclipse both marks before the All-Star break given how locked in he is at the plate at the moment.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Smacks 10th homer•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scores three runs in win•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets rare day off•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Mashes home run against Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Swats sixth homer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart