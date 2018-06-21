Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homer barrage continues Wednesday

Herrera went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old has now homered in four straight games and five of the last six, giving Herrera 12 home runs on the season to go along with a .299/.355/.491 slash line. He's closing in on his career highs in homers (15) and RBI (56), and could eclipse both marks before the All-Star break given how locked in he is at the plate at the moment.