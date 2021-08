Herrera went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, and three RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Padres.

Herrera homered off Miguel Diaz in the seventh inning, extending the Phillies' lead to four runs. In addition, he singled in the fourth inning, driving in Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski. He has homered in back-to-back games and three times in his last four. The 29-year-old is slashing .259/.313/.438 with 11 long balls, 39 RBI, 42 runs and four steals in 346 plate appearances.