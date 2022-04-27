Herrera went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 10-3 win Tuesday over Colorado.

In the fourth, Herrera had a RBI double and later came across to score. Two innings later, he hit a two-run blast off Jhoulys Chacin. After missing the first 13 games of the season with an oblique injury, Herrera has hit well in his three starts with two multi-hit games and three extra-base hits. He's hit ninth and played center field in each of his starts.