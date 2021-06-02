Herrera went 3-for-6 with two home runs, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Herrera extended his hitting streak to three games and has recorded three multi-hit games over his last five contests, so he's undoubtedly seeing the ball well after a rough stretch in which he went 3-for-20 between May 21 and May 26. This game also ended Herrera's home run drought, as he hadn't gone yard since May 12.