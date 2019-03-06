Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Idle again Wednesday

Herrera (illness/hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition versus the Blue Jays.

Herrera recently came down with the flu, which has prevented him from resuming baseball activities as he works to move past the left hamstring strain that has plagued him for most of the spring. Neither the illness nor the injury are expected to prevent Herrera from being ready to go for the regular season, but it could still be several days before he rejoins the Grapefruit League lineup.