Herrera looked good on both sides of the ball in Thursday's 15-0 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees, going 2-for-3 with a solo homer at the plate and recording an outfield assist in the field.

League rules prevented the Phillies from further punishing Herrera following his domestic violence suspension in 2019, but nothing in the rules forces them to give him playing time. As such, he wasn't given a spot in the team's player pool last season, but he's been getting opportunities in spring games and has looked good so far. He'll have to really stand out for the Phillies to take on the baggage that would come with giving him playing time, but he could certainly force the team's hand with a strong camp, especially as the other center-field options in Philadelphia aren't the most inspiring group.