Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Impressing defensively

Herrera has been impressing the Phillies defensively so far this season, the Phillies' official site reports.

Herrera leads all major-league outfielders with four 4-star plays (balls with a 26 to 50 percent likelihood of being caught according to Statcast) so far this season. He's already recorded four defensive runs saved, matching his total from last season. That stellar defense won't benefit owners in most fantasy leagues, but it will provide one more reason for manager Gabe Kapler to keep Herrera in the lineup every game. Herrera's hot bat (.338/.380/.473 through 19 games) is reason enough for him to remain in the lineup every day for now, but even once that falls back to earth, his glove should keep him largely immune from the Phillies' policy of heavily rotating their hitters.