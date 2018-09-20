Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Knocks 22nd homer

Herrera went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

Herrera's two-run shot off Noah Syndergaard in the fourth inning put the Phillies up 3-0. It was just his first homer of the month, and he's hitting .125/.222/.225 through 14 games in September, but Herrera will look to build off Wednesday's momentum over the final two weeks of the season.

