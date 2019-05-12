Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Knocks in two

Herrera went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Herrera tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning on a single to right center, extending Philadelphia's lead to five. The 27-year-old closed out the series with two straight multi-hit performances, improving his batting average to .261 with 13 RBI through 25 games this season.

