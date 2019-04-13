Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Knocks in two

Herrera went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Herrera plated a pair of runs in the third inning on his lone hit of the night, a double to right field. The 27-year-old center fielder has collected a base knock in four straight games and has driven in four runs over that stretch.

