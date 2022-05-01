Herrera went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI during a 4-1 victory against the Mets on Saturday.

Herrera was Philadelphia's best hitter Saturday as he walked in the third inning and doubled in the sixth and seventh, knocking in a run on the latter. He's excelled since returning from injury, slashing .389/.400/1.000 with six of his seven hits going for extra bases in seven games.