Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

Herrera (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Rockies.

He exited Wednesday's game with a cramp in his hamstring, but it turns out that it was a bit more serious than that. He will be eligible to return on April 28, but he might need more than 10 days to get right. Roman Quinn (oblique) was activated in a corresponding move, and will help make up for Herrera's absence, along with Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr.