The Phillies placed Herrera on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left ankle tendinitis, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Herrera will be eligible to return July 20 against the Yankees, but it's unclear whether he'll require a more extended stay on the IL. The outfielder has hit just .211 in his last 10 games and hasn't drawn a walk in that span. JD Hammer was recalled in a corresponding move.