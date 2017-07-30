Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Launches 10th home run Saturday
Herrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Braves on Saturday.
Herrera blasted his 10th home run of the year off Jim Johnson in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a one-run deficit and send the game into extra innings. He's been on a tear in July, so ride him while he's hot.
