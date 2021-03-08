Herrera has emerged as the frontrunner to open the season as the Phillies' top center fielder after Adam Haseley was diagnosed Sunday with a left adductor strain that will likely sideline him for 3-to-4 weeks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Herrera previously served as the Phillies' primary center fielder from 2015 through 2018, but his career has been sidetracked since he was arrested in May 2019 on a domestic violence charge. Though the charge was eventually dropped, the 29-year-old was suspended for the rest of the 2019 season following his arrest before he was designated for assignment last winter. While he still doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster, Herrera has apparently worked his way back into the Phillies' good graces with a strong showing in winter ball followed by quality two-way play thus far in spring training. With Haseley likely to begin the season on the injured list, Herrera's top threats for the center-field job appear to be Scott Kingery and Roman Quinn, both of whom he's outperformed through the first week in camp. With a respectable.276/.333/.423 career slash line to go with a blend of power and speed, Herrera could be a name worth considering in the end game in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.