Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leave extended again

Herrera's administrative leave was extended for another two weeks Monday and will now last through July 1.

Herrera has been on leave since getting arrested for domestic violence in late May. The league has yet to announce a suspension. Scott Kingery has settled into the Phillies' center field role in Herrera's absence and may have done enough to keep the job even if Herrera ends up returning to the Phillies this season.

