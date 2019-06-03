Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leave extended two weeks
Herrera's administrative leave was extended a further two weeks through June 17 on Monday.
MLB is still investigating the domestic violence incident for which Herrera was arrested last May. The outfielder has an arraignment scheduled for June 17, at which point the league's plan for further disciplinary action could become clear. The Phillies have been primarily using Scott Kingery in center field, though the team could also shift Andrew McCutchen over to center and start the newly acquired Jay Bruce in left.
