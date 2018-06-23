Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leaves yard for fifth straight game
Herrera went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and four runs scored Friday in the Phillies' 12-2 win over the Nationals.
Herrera cleared the fences for the fifth straight game, this one elevating in the top of the third over the right field fence off Tanner Roark for his 13th big fly. He's also 7-for-9 in his last two contests, and since resting for Philadelphia's June 13 game, Herrera is 13-for-31 and slashing .419/.438/.968. The 26-year-old is crushing 2018 with a .299/.355/.491 slash, 13 homers, 43 RBI and 39 runs scored.
