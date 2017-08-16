Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Likely to miss Wednesday's game

Manager Pete Mackanin said he will likely hold Herrera (hamstring) out of Wednesday's series finale against the Padres, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Herrera was out of the lineup Tuesday after injuring his hamstring running down a ball in center field late in Monday night's game against the Padres. Nick Williams started in center field Tuesday, giving Hyun Soo Kim a start in right field. With Daniel Nava (back) on the DL, Kim and Cameron Perkins could see a bump in playing time if Herrera has to miss additional games beyond Wednesday.