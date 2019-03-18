Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Manning center field
Herrera (hamstring) will start in center field and bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Herrera made his spring debut in Saturday's 13-5 loss to the Astros, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk while serving as the Phillies' designated hitter. With Herrera coming out of that contest no worse for the wear, he'll now get the green light to man his normal spot in the outfield, signaling that he's made a full recovery from the left hamstring strain that has sidelined him for most of camp. Herrera should be able to get enough at-bats in before spring training comes to close, thereby guaranteeing his availability for Opening Day.
