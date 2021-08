Herrera went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

The outfielder's fifth-inning blast off Tylor Megill proved to be the game-winning hit. Herrera is heating up again, going 10-for-26 (.385) through seven games in August with two doubles and two of his eight homers on the season.