Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Mashes home run against Cardinals
Herrera went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
The hot-hitting Herrera turned on a John Gant offering and deposited it into the right-field stands, marking his seventh homer of the season and his first since May 11. Herrera is slashing .385/.475/.635 in May and is now up to four home runs for the month. He has settled in as the No. 3 hitter in Philadelphia's lineup and has been one of the NL's top players through the first quarter of the season.
