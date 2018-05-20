Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Mashes home run against Cardinals

Herrera went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

The hot-hitting Herrera turned on a John Gant offering and deposited it into the right-field stands, marking his seventh homer of the season and his first since May 11. Herrera is slashing .385/.475/.635 in May and is now up to four home runs for the month. He has settled in as the No. 3 hitter in Philadelphia's lineup and has been one of the NL's top players through the first quarter of the season.