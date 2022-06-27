Herrera went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres.

Herrera singled, stole second and scored in the second inning to get the Phillies on the board. Prior to Sunday, Herrera had gone 1-for-25 (.040) across his previous seven contests, a skid that started to cost him playing time. The veteran outfielder is slashing .236/.274/.412 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals through 48 contests. Despite his struggles, Herrera could see his playing time stabilize with Bryce Harper (thumb) on the injured list for likely a few weeks. Matt Vierling figures to push for a starting role as well and could poach some at-bats from Herrera versus left-handed pitchers.