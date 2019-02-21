Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not expected to miss much time

Manager Gabe Kapler he thinks Herrera (hamstring) will be able to play in the third or fourth Grapefruit League game, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports. "That's a good possibility, but we're going to take that day by day & not make any predictions at this point," the manager noted.

Herrera suffered a hamstring strain earlier in the week, but it doesn't sound like the issue will set him back too far. The outfielder was able to take batting practice and throw long toss Thursday, and barring any setbacks, he could be cleared for game action early next week. Herrera is expected to compete with Roman Quinn for the Phillies' starting center field spot once healthy.