Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not guaranteed starting spot

Herrera is in an open competition for playing time in center field and right field, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

According to manager Gabe Kapler, Herrera will be battling Nick Williams, Roman Quinn and Aaron Altherr for at-bats, with Andrew McCutchen seemingly locked in as the everyday left fielder. Herrera was a key player for the team during the darkest days of its rebuild, but he slumped to a career-worst 97 wRC+ last season and began to lose playing time. The Venezuelan has the strongest track record out of the quartet but could see his role continue to slide if his results don't turn around, especially if the Phillies manage to land long-time target Bryce Harper.