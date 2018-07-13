Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in Friday's lineup

Herrera is out of the lineup against Miami on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Herrera will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the hill for the Marlins. In his place, Aaron Altherr will draw a start in center field and bat eighth in the order.

