Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in Friday's lineup
Herrera is out of the lineup against Miami on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Herrera will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the hill for the Marlins. In his place, Aaron Altherr will draw a start in center field and bat eighth in the order.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Situated on bench for Game 2•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Delivers four RBI•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes deep to hitless streak•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leaves yard for fifth straight game•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homer barrage continues Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Smacks 10th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...