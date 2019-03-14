Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not playing Thursday
Herrera (hamstring) isn't included in either of the Phillies' split-squad lineups Thursday for Grapefruit League games against the Pirates and Ray.
The Phillies have taken things slowly with Herrera over the past three weeks while he's tended to a strained left hamstring, but the 27-year-old could be on the cusp of returning to action. He was able to take at-bats in a minor-league game Wednesday and could make his next appearance in the Grapefruit League, most likely as a designated hitter. The Phillies remain optimistic that Herrera will be ready to go for Opening Day, when he'll likely settle in as the team's starting center fielder.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Facing live pitching•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out again Monday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Held out again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting out another game•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Still not ready for action•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Idle again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...