Herrera has cooled off after a strong start to his Grapefruit League campaign, going 4-for-27 over his last nine games to bring his spring slash line down to .222/.243/.472.

Given the fact that Herrera has a domestic violence suspension on his resume and is no longer on the Phillies' 40-man roster, he likely had to blow away the competition if he was to break camp with the team. He looked set to do that as Grapefruit League play began but has since fallen back to earth. The Phillies may not be particularly motivated to clear a 40-man roster spot for him, especially with Adam Haseley returning from a groin injury, Mickey Moniak tearing the cover off the ball (1.112 OPS) and Roman Quinn also looking capable (.780 OPS)