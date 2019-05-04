Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not starting first game back

Herrera is not starting Saturday against the Nationals.

It's not entirely clear why the Phillies would activate Herrera from the injured list only to leave him on the bench. It's possible that he's sitting against lefty Patrick Corbin because he's in line for a platoon role, but it would be somewhat odd to see him lose at-bats to Phil Gosselin (who starts in left field Saturday, with Andrew McCutchen in center) even against southpaws.

