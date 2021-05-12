Herrera went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

The 29-year-old seems to have found his rhythm at the plate. Herrera has gone 8-for-24 (.333) over the last eight games with one homer, four RBI and four runs as he solidifies his hold on the starting job in center field for the Phillies.