Herrera is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Herrera rejoined the lineup Thursday after sitting out the previous two contests with ankle and wrist issues, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's series opener. Travis Jankowski will take over in center field for the Phillies.
