Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench vs. southpaw

Herrera is not in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Herrera will retreat to the bench with left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals. In his absence, Roman Quinn will man center field and bat atop the order.

