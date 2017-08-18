Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out again, DL decision coming soon
Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This marks Herrera's fourth straight absence, and according to Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia, a pregame test of the hamstring "did not look promising." A DL move may be imminent. Nick Williams has started the past three games in center field and will likely stay there until Herrera is cleared to return to action.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Could be headed to DL•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits on bench Thursday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Status for this weekend uncertain•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Wednesday lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Likely to miss Wednesday's game•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...