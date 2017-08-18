Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out again, DL decision coming soon

Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This marks Herrera's fourth straight absence, and according to Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia, a pregame test of the hamstring "did not look promising." A DL move may be imminent. Nick Williams has started the past three games in center field and will likely stay there until Herrera is cleared to return to action.