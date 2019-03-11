Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out again Monday

Herrera (hamstring/illness) is out of Monday's lineup against the Rays.

He has missed roughly three weeks now with a strained hamstring and also came down with the flu last week. There is no official timetable for his return, though Herrera recently resumed running, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic. That leaves the possibility open for Herrera to rejoin the lineup at some point later this week.

