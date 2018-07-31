Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of lineup Tuesday

Herrera will get the day off Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Herrera made a pair of key mistakes in Monday's extra-innings loss in Boston, misjudging a line drive and running into an out of the basepaths. There hasn't been any indication that Tuesday's off day is any sort of punishment, though, so it's likely just a routine off day as he's started every game since the All-Star break. Roman Quinn will get the start in center field.