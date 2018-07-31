Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of lineup Tuesday
Herrera will get the day off Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Herrera made a pair of key mistakes in Monday's extra-innings loss in Boston, misjudging a line drive and running into an out of the basepaths. There hasn't been any indication that Tuesday's off day is any sort of punishment, though, so it's likely just a routine off day as he's started every game since the All-Star break. Roman Quinn will get the start in center field.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Blasts 19th home run•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits 17th homer•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Situated on bench for Game 2•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Delivers four RBI•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Goes deep to hitless streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...