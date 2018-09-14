Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of lineup vs. lefty

Herrera is not in the lineup against Miami on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Herrera will head to the bench with southpaw Wei-Yin Chen set to pitch for the Marlins. In his place, Roman Quinn (foot) will rejoin the starting lineup and bat ninth while roaming center field.

