Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of lineup Wednesday

Herrera is not starting Wednesday against the Marlins.

Herrera has hit a miserable .195/.231/.299 since the start of August, which sends him to the bench for the fourth time in the Phillies' last nine games. His decreased role is due to a combination of his struggles and Roman Quinn's hot bat. Quinn has hit .346/.363/.538 through 32 games, earning a larger role in the outfield and even pushing Herrera over to left field Monday, the first time he'd started anywhere other than center in his career. If Quinn stays hot and Herrera stays cold, the former could eventually take over as the true starter down the stretch.

