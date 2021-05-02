Herrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
The 29-year-old started the past six games after having his contract selected April 26, but he'll take a seat Sunday after going 1-for-18 during that stretch. Roman Quinn is back from a one-day stint on the COVID-19 injured list and will start in center field against left-hander David Peterson.
