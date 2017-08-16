Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Wednesday lineup

Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against San Diego, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was expected that Herrera would miss the series finale after spending Tuesday on the bench while dealing with a hamstring issue. The 25-year-old suffered the injury during a play in the outfield Monday, and should be considered day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Nick Williams slides over to center while Cameron Perkins gets the nod in right.