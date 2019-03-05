Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out with flu
Herrera is battling the flu in addition to a hamstring strain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Herrera reportedly remains on track in his recovery from the hamstring issue, though he's already missed over two weeks with what was initially reported as a "tweak". A healthy Herrera would remain the favorite for the majority of starts in center field even after the acquisition of Bryce Harper, but he risks starting the year in a timeshare if he misses too much of spring training. His primary competition in center field, Roman Quinn, is battling an oblique strain of his own, but Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr could steal at-bats as well, potentially pushing Harper into center field on occasion.
