Play

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Outrighted to Triple-A

Herrera cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Herrera was designated for assignment Tuesday after missing most of the 2019 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy. He's expected to attend minor-league camp during spring training, but his long-term future with the team is uncertain.

More News
Our Latest Stories