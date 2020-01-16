Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Outrighted to Triple-A
Herrera cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera was designated for assignment Tuesday after missing most of the 2019 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy. He's expected to attend minor-league camp during spring training, but his long-term future with the team is uncertain.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Finished with suspension•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Suspended for remainder of season•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Has charges dropped•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Administrative leave extended•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leave extended again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
MLB brought the hammer down on the Astros for sign-stealing allegations that date back to 2017....
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.