Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Placed on 10-day disabled list
Herrera has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Herrera has missed the Phillies' past four games and his trip to the DL will be backdated to Tuesday. As such, he could return as soon as next weekend's series against the Cubs. But with the Phillies squarely outside of the National League playoff picture, there's no reason to rush Herrera back.
