Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Placed on administrative leave
Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday while Major League Baseball investigates the domestic violence incident he was arrested for the night before, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Herrera could be out for up to seven days while the league conducts its investigation, though that period has sometimes been extended in recent similar cases. He could then face a proper suspension, depending on the results of the investigation. Scott Kingery is expected to handle center field while Herrera remains away from the team.
