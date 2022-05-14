Herrera will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera hasn't started against a single southpaw all season, a trend which will continue here against lefty Julio Urias. Roman Quinn will start in center field.
