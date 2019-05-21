Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Platoon setup continues

Herrera will sit Tuesday against lefty Jose Quintana against the Cubs.

Herrera has sat against all four lefties the Phillies have faced since he returned from the injured list. A platoon setup didn't make a ton of sense when it was Phil Gosselin entering the lineup in his place, but it does seem more reasonable as a way to get Scott Kingery in the lineup now that the utility man has returned from his hamstring injury. Herrera's career platoon split isn't particularly large but does still exist, as he owns a 91 wRC+ against lefties and a 107 mark against righties.

More News
Our Latest Stories