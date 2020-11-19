Herrera joined Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Herrera hasn't played in a big-league game since May of 2019. He missed the remainder of that season due to a domestic violence suspension and then was not included in the Phillies' player pool this year. The rest of the league had the opportunity to pick him up in January, when he was designated for assignment, but declined to do so. It's possible a strong performance in the Dominican Republic this offseason increases his stock, though teams may remain reluctant to give him opportunities.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Role uncertain•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Finished with suspension•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Suspended for remainder of season•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Has charges dropped•