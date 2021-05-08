Herrera went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 12-2 rout of Atlanta.

He took Charlie Morton deep in the first inning for a three-run shot, giving the Phillies a 6-0 lead and helping to chase the Atlanta right-hander from the game. Herrera appears to be finding his form at the plate, going 5-for-15 over his last five games, and Friday's blast was his first extra-base hit of the season.