Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives day off Sunday
Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Herrera is hitless in his last 16 at-bats and has seen his season average dip from .288 to .279 during that stretch. Manager Pete Mackanin will give the slumping center fielder the day off, with Aaron Altherr taking over in center field, while Rhys Hoskins shifts to left and Tommy Joseph enters the lineup at first base.
