Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives day off

Herrera isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Mets.

Herrera has been in a bit of a slump at the plate and is 2-for-14 over his previous three games, so a day off might do him some good. Aaron Altherr will man center field and bat seventh in Herrera's absence.

