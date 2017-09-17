Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives Sunday off
Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
After making five consecutive starts, Herrera will head to the bench ahead of the team's matchup with lefty Sean Manaea and the A's. Aaron Altherr will take over in center field, with Rhys Hoskins drawing the start in left and Tommy Joseph filling in at first base.
