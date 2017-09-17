Play

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives Sunday off

Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

After making five consecutive starts, Herrera will head to the bench ahead of the team's matchup with lefty Sean Manaea and the A's. Aaron Altherr will take over in center field, with Rhys Hoskins drawing the start in left and Tommy Joseph filling in at first base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast